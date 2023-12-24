British American Tobacco (BAT) Malta has partnered with the NGO Coast is Clear and conducted a clean-up activity to support the upkeep of natural habitats and public spaces at the Sa Maison woodland.

The initiative, a part of BAT Malta’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, was a collaborative effort aimed at fostering environmental stewardship and support to the local community. This endeavour also reflected BAT Malta’s ongoing dedication to sustainable practices and corporate responsibility.

During the clean-up, the BAT Malta team collected several bags of waste, amounting to over 160kg of litter.

Clint Bajada, country manager of BAT Malta, said: “We are proud to join hands with Coast is Clear for this impactful project. Our commitment to ESG principles is ingrained in our company’s ethos, and initiatives like these allow us to actively contribute to the betterment of our local society, in line with our purpose to build a better tomorrow.”

The clean-up effort was conducted in collaboration with Mark Galea Pace, founder of Coast is Clear. Pace said: “Partnering with BAT Malta for this clean-up underscores the power of collective action in preserving our natural surroundings. This collaboration sets an example for corporate engagement in environmental conservation and community welfare.”

This initiative build on previous activities such as tree planting, enhancing public recreation areas, installing public ashtrays and supporting various social NGOs.

BAT Malta started operating in 1907 and forms part of British American Tobacco plc, an international group founded in 1902.