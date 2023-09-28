A group of De La Salle Year 6 students who, along with Year 6 students attending Our Lady Immaculate School, produced a book in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

On September 14, the students got together at San Anton Palace in Attard to celebrate their success at the end of an eTwinning project entitled Mill-Pinna Tiegħi between the two schools with a book launch in the presence of Miriam Vella, the President’s wife, their educators and other guests.

Those interested in obtaining a copy of the book, Mill-Pinna Tiegħi, for €8, can send an email to sarah.mallia@delasalle.edu.mt or to borg.amanda@olis.edu.mt. It is an opportunity to show solidarity with families and individuals in need while enjoying a good read. Profits will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.