Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem by Cardinal Grand Master Ferdinando Filoni on January 25.

A delegation led by Lieutenant Roberto Buontempo, composed of members of the Council of the Maltese Lieutenancy, was present for this historical event, held at the Order’s seat Palazzo della Rovere, located a few metres away from St Peter’s Square in Rome. This historical palazzo predates St Peter’s Basilica by more than five centuries.

The following day, members of the council were invited to a thanksgiving mass celebrated by Cardinal Grech inside the Clementine Chapel located within the underground necropolitan grottos and papal crypts of St Peter’s Basilica. Mass was concelebrated by Rev. Can. Robin Camilleri.

It is one of two orders officially recognised by the Holy See

With some 30,000 Knights and Dames across the world, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre is a central body of the Catholic Church. It is one of two orders officially recognised by the Holy See and its mission is to support, through donations, the pastoral, educational and social works of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, including the territories of Jordan, Palestine, Israel and Cyprus.

The philanthropic aspect of the order’s activity is closely related to the members’ spiritual commitments and their participation in Holy Land pilgrimages, both of which deepen the links between the Mother Church of Jerusalem, the local churches and the universal Church.