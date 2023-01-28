Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem by the Cardinal Grand Master Ferdinando Filoni, on Wednesday.

The Grand Cross Insignia.

A delegation led by H.E. the Lieutenant Roberto Buontempo, and composed of members of the Council of the Maltese Lieutenancy was present for this historical event, which was held at the Order’s seat Palazzo della Rovere, located a few meters away from St Peter’s Square in Rome.

From left: Governor General Visconti di Modrone, Lieutenant General Borromeo, Cardinal Grech, Cardinal Filoni, Lieutenant Buontempo, Grand Magisterium Treasurer Petrillo.

The following day members of the council were invited to a thanksgiving mass celebrated by Cardinal Grech inside the Clementine Chapel located within the underground necropolitan grottoes and Papal crypts of St Peter’s Basilica. The mass was concelebrated by Rev. Can. Chev. Robin Camilleri.

With some 30,000 Knights and Dames across the world, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre is a Central Body of the Catholic Church. It is one of two Orders officially recognized by the Holy See and its mission is to support, through donations, the pastoral, educational and social works of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, including the territories of Jordan, Palestine, Israel and Cyprus.

The philanthropic aspect of the Order's activity is closely related to the members' spiritual commitments and their participation in Holy Land pilgrimages, both of which deepen the links between the Mother Church of Jerusalem, the local churches, and the universal church.