A man has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to trafficking cocaine after a drugs raid yielded more than 200 sachets of cocaine, stimulant pills and a range of luxury items.

Għaxaq resident Layden Spiteri, 24, was accused of possessing and trafficking large amounts of cocaine as well as money laundering. Court experts told Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that the raid yielded 172 sachets of crack cocaine, weighing a total of 62.3 grams, 14 grams of cocaine divided into 37 sachets and 15 stimulant pills.

Prosecuting inspector John Leigh Howard told the court that the police had received an anonymous tip some months ago that Spiteri may be carrying out illicit activities related to drugs and he was subsequently put under surveillance.

A number of prosecution witnesses refused to testify when they appeared before Magistrate Galea Sciberras on Monday, since they were all relatives and protected by law from testifying in the case.

After declaring that there was enough evidence for Spiteri to be placed under a bill of indictment, the magistrate granted him bail against a deposit of €8,500 and a €16,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book three times a week.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono assisted Spiteri.