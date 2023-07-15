China began their bid for another clean sweep in diving at the world championships in Japan on Saturday, winning all three of the opening day’s medal events.

They won every diving gold at last year’s world championships in Budapest, and Wang Feilong and Zhang Jiaqi got them off to a successful start in Fukuoka with victory in the mixed 10m synchronised event.

Wang and Zhang scored 339.54 to finish ahead of Mexico’s Jose Balleza Isaias and Viviana del Angel Peniche on 313.44 and Japan’s Hiroki Ito and Minami Itahashi on 305.34.

“I am very honoured to be the first gold medallist in the Chinese team,” said Zhang.

