Robert Abela on Sunday urged the courts to send a “strong message” in the wake of Pelin Kaya’s brutal killing in Gżira.

Speaking at a Labour activity, the Prime Minister said the incident has left the whole country shocked and angered.

Kaya was mowed down by a black BMW as she walked along Testaferrata Street at 1am, just one hour into her 30th birthday.

33-year-old Jeremie Camilleri has since been charged with her murder.

Abela said he expects the courts to deal with the case in an efficient manner that sends a strong message.

The prime minister congratulated the police for their courage and quick actions to arrest Camilleri, saying he hopes others institutions, namely the courts, show this same courage.

He said the country cannot be in a situation where the police see their efforts fall flat due to “certain decisions”.

Abela said those who do not play by the rules in society must face “harsh consequences”.

Everyone has a right to live in serenity and security, Abela continued.

Abortion

Abela dedicated a considerable chunk of his speech to controversial amendments that will allow for the termination of pregnancies if a woman’s life or health is in danger.

The prime minister said the amendment will not touch other laws that make abortion illegal.

He said the law as it stands today does not cater for “genuine cases” where a mother’s life is put in danger.

Abela said the practice at Mater Dei of terminating such pregnancies was illegal, as per advice by the Advocate General.

He said the government refused to sweep the issue under the carpet merely because no one had ever gone to jail.

“We do not want to leave doctors and parents in legal limbo”, Abela said of the proposed amendments.

Abela expressed his dismay at how a sensitive debate about protecting prospective mothers had been hijacked by the Opposition, which was just intent on scoring political points.

He pledged that the government will continue to engage with all those who have genuine concerns about the proposed amendments.

Greening projects

On the government’s greening projects, Abela said entire communities will benefit from a drive to regenerate urban environments and return spaces “dominated by vehicles” to the public.

Abela announced plans to convert a chunk of the Sant'Antnin recycling plant in Marsascala into a public garden.

The government this week launched a new agency to implement €700 million worth of greening projects.