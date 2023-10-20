The prime minister delivered an unusual promise during the last May Day: a planning reform. Four months and a protest later, this promise to rein in the construction lobby has clearly not been followed up.

Similarly, the contractors’ registry is nowhere to be seen, as new conflicts of interest arising in the insurance sector have put a halt on a reform which was meant to kick off in 2019; even then, it had been halted after the ombudsman found that the government had illegally sourced its administration to the Malta Developers Association.

Earlier last week, the government announced a consultation on a White Paper aimed at regulating the start of works while planning appeals are still pending.

Formerly a legal consultant for the Planning Authority itself – with all the soft power and connections it brings with it – the prime minister could have easily published a legal notice to remedy the huge gaping loopholes in planning laws. These allow for piecemeal developments, often through the use of separate applications.

This is doubly frustrating for residents and citizens, who are promised reforms which, in the construction sector, have a habit of being deliberately

delayed, if not forgotten.

In Xemxija, for example, works on the former Mistra Village continue despite one of two permits being revoked. The developer badly needs to commit the site before his other permit runs out; the White Paper may become law when it’s too late.

There are glaring incongruencies between these long-drawn promises and what is actually happening on the ground. There is talk of reform, yet, there is no tangible sign of a change in trend.

Last month, Times of Malta reported how the Polidano Group applied to the Planning Authority to have illegalities in Balzan sanctioned; this, however, comes in defiance of a court sentence issued by the chief justice himself.

Contractors, almost always, feel a sort of entitlement.

Joseph Portelli and Michael Stivala have repeatedly been found guilty of breaking the law, yet, they get away with the most ludicrous fines every day.

This is a symptom of the malaise affecting the authorities – somewhere between apathy and complicity – that make no effort to hide their inefficiency.

The prime minister’s calls for reforms (which he should be spearheading) are not followed up by iron fists.

It’s as if he knows he has garnered supported through a series of silent agreements with developers (who may or may not be part of the MDA) to preserve a lucrative status quo.

The prime minister reportedly held meetings behind closed doors with numerous lobbies, including developers in both Malta and Gozo.

Right after the election, land concessions were issued to the likes of the Zammit Tabona and Fenech families. These have been silently agreed upon without much whimpering from the opposition.

In turn, the last point of the proposed White Paper seeks to curb the flow of objections to applications, whereby the PA can, at its discretion, refuse representations on grounds other than “planning and the environment”.

This will result in fewer objections, which will, in turn, lead to less bad press about major projects; a measure that benefits none other than the developers, who have frequently made unpleasant if not slanderous noises about popular resistance.

There’s always an element of duplicity in Robert Abela’s “reforms” where it comes to construction.

He remains the developers’ best advocate, whose legacy as prime minister is built in concrete and complacency.