Driven by Cliferty Calleja, Swedish Global Undecided won the first edition of the Assikura Speed Race competition held on a very short distance of 640m metres.

This race formed part of the 57th meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters. Sunday’s card included also a class Premier race on a mile distance.

Nine trotters took part in the Assikura Speed Race competition. These trotters were chosen according to the established terms and conditions and were grouped so that 3 heats were run consecutively with the winner from each heat taking part in the final race which was held a few minutes later in the afternoon.

This competition was over the 640m distance according to the speed race concept.

