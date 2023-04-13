At the start of the 1987-88 football season, Naxxar Lions did not hide their determination to reach the top sphere of the Maltese football league after a wait of 39 years.

Naxxar’s last spin in the top division was back in the Forties. The Lions were relegated in 1949 after a three-year stay.

Naxxar had a fine team in those days and they gave their much more rated opponents a good run for their money. When the Lions were relegated, their fortunes continued to drop and after two uneventful seasons in the Second Division, they were relegated to the Third Division.

