Updated 7pm

Hamas must be stopped and all hostages released unconditionally but humanitarian aid to alleviate "the toughest of consequences we are seeing on innocent civilians in Gaza" should be allowed, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said.

In an address at the European Council meeting, Metsola said that taking a strong stance against terror and making every effort to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are not mutually exclusive.

"As a Union, we have a responsibility to remain coherent and united. To do this is not to condone more death and violence but to avoid a dangerous regional escalation of the conflict.

Video: EP

"We must leave even a sliver of possibility that peace can ultimately be found.”

She said EU leaders must keep doing everything they can to protect innocent lives.

On October 7, dozens of Hamas gunmen poured from Gaza into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 222 more, according to official tallies.

Some days later, Metsola and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen visited Israel and later came under fire for their for their vocal backing of Israel and having failed to acknowledge the Palentinians' suffering.

Metsola later made it clear that the European Parliament will continue to push for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She stressed on Thursday that, in the longer term, Europe should stand ready and willing to engage.

“We must continue to push for sustainable and lasting peace. For a fair two-state solution that is equitable and just. There is a role for Europe and we have a duty to meet this moment.”

In comments to the media earlier, she said: "Hamas must be stopped. There must be an unconditional release of all hostages. While at the same time, they are not mutually exclusive, we have to allow for humanitarian aid to alleviate the toughest of consequences we are seeing on innocent civilians in Gaza.

“That is why in the European Parliament’s resolution last week we called from a humanitarian pause."

'Exactly what Putin would want'

Metsola said that the situation in the Middle East should not steer Europe's attention away from Ukraine.

"This is exactly what Putin would want. We need to continue to help Ukraine militarily and financially.”

She said in her address that the Kremlin was counting on the EU's support to waiver "but we cannot allow fatigue to set-in and we will not”.

She added that, in a few weeks, the Commission will present its anticipated enlargement package.

“Ukraine’s commitment to implementing democratic reforms and delivering on the Commission’s recommendations has been remarkable.

"So, provided that the conditions are met, I remain hopeful that agreement to open accession talks between the EU and Ukraine, and with Moldova using the same yardstick, can be achieved by the end of this year.”

Metsola underlined Europe also needs to be getting ready to take the next steps. “This is becoming critical. We cannot be found wanting,” she stressed.

The EP, she said, will continue to support Ukraine even in the context of the reform of its multi-annual financial framework and the Ukraine facility voted upon in the European Parliament last week.

This framework, she said, needed to be reviewed to take into account new realities since when the world was very different when it was adopted.

"I am confident, because we have no other choice, that we will seek a solution and find a compromise on the table," Metsola said.

Migration

The EP President also touched on migration saying recent events and the increase in arrivals of asylum seekers have once again demonstrated the consequences of the EU’s current fragmented policy on asylum and migration.

“Making returns more effective through faster processing of asylum applications, improving the modalities for returns and closer operational coordination and cooperation among member states, third countries, EU institutions and agencies should be at the top of our discussions."

Loopholes between a negative asylum decision and a return decision needed to be closed, Metsola said.

This, she said, can be achieved through the Border Procedure Regulation.

But more needed to be done by all to progress on all the components of the migration pact.