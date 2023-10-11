Employee well-being is a crucial factor in shaping a healthy and prosperous organisation. When employees are physically, emotionally, and mentally well, they perform better, engage more and contribute positively to the workplace. Here’s on overview of how employee well-being contributes to organisational health:

Improved productivity and performance

Employees who are physically and mentally well can perform their tasks more efficiently. They are less likely to be absent or presenteeism (being at work but not fully productive) due to health issues, resulting in increased productivity.

What can be done: Well-being initiatives such as stress management programs, fitness programs, and mental health support can help employees manage their workload together with their day-to-day responsibilities more effectively. Cultivate a culture of trust, respect, and collaboration within the organisation.

Enhanced engagement and morale

Well-being initiatives demonstrate care for the employees, fostering a positive work environment. Employees feel valued, leading to higher job satisfaction, increased engagement, and improved morale.

What can be done: Encourage transparent and open communication between management and employees. Create channels for employees to express their thoughts and ideas and ensure that feedback is acknowledged and acted upon. Offer career development opportunities and help your employees grow professionally.

Reduced absenteeism and presenteeism

Employees with good well-being are less likely to take sick days or come to work when not feeling well. This reduces absenteeism and presenteeism, ensuring that employees are available and productive when needed.

What can be done: Keep a watchful eye and monitor your absenteeism rate and see whether there is a particular pattern or a particular department in which absenteeism is becoming an issue so that the company can take proactive measures to address absenteeism. Several payroll systems provide absenteeism report so make sure that you review these reports at least on a quarterly basis but most importantly act.

Lower employee turnover

A focus on employee well-being signals to employees that the organisation is investing in their health and happiness. This can lead to increased employee retention rates, saving the company time and money associated with recruiting and training new employees.

What can be done: Empower employees by delegating authority and demonstrate trust in their capabilities. Make sure that employees feel valued and respected, and motivated to contribute their best efforts.

Enhanced creativity and innovation

A healthy work-life balance, allows employees to recharge and rejuvenate. This contributes to a more creative and innovative workforce, as employees have the mental and emotional capacity to think critically and generate new ideas.

What can be done: Clearly define individual and team goals that align with the overall organisational objectives. Communicate expectations but provide the necessary freedom so that everyone will be able to express their talent and foster a sense of ownership.

Better interpersonal relationships

Employees with good well-being are likely to have better relationships with colleagues and clients. They are more approachable, communicate effectively, and collaborate well with others, fostering a positive and cooperative workplace culture.

What can be done: An open-door policy is easy to introduce (but needs time and time cost money!) and as long as there is active listening it will be very effective. It provides that quality time for the employee to express themselves and in return they are more likely to build mutual trust and respect towards their managers and the company. I would also encourage leaders and managers to model positive interpersonal behaviour, demonstrating respect and empathy.

Promote work-life balance

By investing in employee well-being programs and promoting a healthy lifestyle, organisations can potentially reduce healthcare costs associated with absenteeism due to health issues.

What can be done: Offer flexible work arrangements and remote working opportunities plus verify that relevant policies are in place to support a healthy work-life balance. Discourage excessive overtime and ensure employees have time for their personal lives and well-being.

Positive Employer branding and reputation

Organisations that prioritise employee well-being build a positive reputation in the job market. This attracts top talent and customers who value socially responsible and employee-centric companies.

What can be done: Align well-being with corporate social responsibility initiatives, to demonstrate a commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. In return such companies will be more appealing to prospective candidates seeking a healthy, ethical work environment. Add to that, media outlets are inclined to feature companies that prioritise employee welfare.

Long-term organisational sustainability

A focus on employee well-being contributes to the long-term sustainability of the organisation. Healthy, engaged employees are more likely to contribute positively to the organisation’s growth and success over the long run.

What can be done: Regularly measure and analyse employee engagement through surveys and feedback mechanisms to identify areas of improvement and act on them promptly to identify and most importantly retain your valuable talent.

Positive organisational culture

A culture that promotes well-being fosters a sense of belonging and community among employees. It can lead to increased morale, cooperation, and a more positive overall work environment.

What can be done: Cultivate a positive, inclusive, and supportive work environment where diversity and different perspective are valued and respected. Encourage collaboration and camaraderie among employees. Instead of conducting ‘Exit Interviews’ consider introducing ‘Stay Interviews’ with your employees!

In conclusion, employee well-being is a not just a nice-to-have aspect of organisational culture. Several of the above-mentioned initiatives where introduce at my workplace in a strategic manner and they have significantly improved how our organisation is perceived by both current and potential employees. A healthy and happy workforce not only benefits individuals but also contributes significantly to the overall success and sustainability of the organisation.

Mark Bugeja is Head of Human Resources at Nectar and a Board member of the FHRD.