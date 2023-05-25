Twenty data protection lawyers have come together to form the Malta Institute of Privacy Law (MIPL) five years after the coming into force of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The aim of the institute is to act as a central point of reference in discussions with public authorities relating to the formulation of legislation, sectorial policies and guidelines dealing with data protection.

It will also carry out and publish studies and position papers, and educate stakeholders through campaigns, conferences and publications on the subject of data protection law.

Paul Micallef Grimaud, Claude Micallef Grimaud, Sharon Xuereb, Jackie Mallia and Philip Formosa will be the first administrators of the institute.

Paul Micallef Grimaud, Claude Micallef Grimaud and Sharon Xuereb will occupy the roles of president, secretary general and treasurer, respectively.