JA Malta will be hosting the JA Europe 2023 Leadership Summit on March 16 and 17.

The event will bring to Malta JA Europe’s most senior people to discuss the future of education and the teaching of 21st- century life skills within the NGO’s programmes, in particular entrepreneurship, financial literacy and digital skills. The ultimate goal of these programmes is to facilitate young people’s path to success, for the benefit of local communities worldwide, including Malta.

Founded 104 years ago, JA is now one of the largest youth-serving NGOs and listed in the top seven most impactful NGOs in the world, delivering over 15 million student-learning experiences for employment and entrepreneurship in the last year alone.

Operating in over 100 countries, JA teaches youth to develop the skillset and mindset to create businesses, find meaningful employment and build thriving communities. JA Malta has been active in Malta for the past 34 years (previously known as Junior Achievement, and Young Enterprise), and is a member of JA Worldwide.

Commenting on the summit, JA Malta chairperson Chris Vassallo Cesareo said: “We are honoured, especially following the recent announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize nomination for JA Worldwide, to be hosting this high-level European conference in Malta. This event will not only bring together all the JA Europe board and JA CEOs, but for the first time ever, also the various board members from over 40 countries, to discuss ways to further support future generations of entrepreneurs.”

Salvatore Nigro, CEO of JA Europe, explained: “For our JA network leadership, it is key to come together to take a strategic look at our activities to enable us to thrive in a changing world. We are grateful to JA Malta for inviting us to experience its dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem that has brought forward European-level leaders, such as the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.”

He added: “We look forward to discovering Malta and jointly designing our future JA path to inspire and prepare the next generation of Europeans to succeed.”

The summit will be opened by Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation. Part of the two-day conference programme is being hosted in conjunction with Malta Enterprise and the HSBC Malta Foundation.

On March 18, the JA Malta Marketplace will give an opportunity to the public to view the work done by all the student Company Programme teams, who will have been running a mini-company during their sixth form studies.

JA believes that every young person can achieve success in today’s global economy by rendering them more employable, by enabling them to start their own businesses, achieve better business results, and earn higher salaries. It does this by focusing on three core areas of business education: work readiness, financial capability and entrepreneurship.

The bedrock of the NGO’s activities are its experiential programmes, which are designed to pave the way for youth through the principle of learning by doing. More information on these programmes is available at https://jamalta.org/programmes/.