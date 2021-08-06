With a time of 7:40.748 minutes, the new Audi RS 3 Sedan is the fastest compact model on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler beat the previous lap record in that class by 4.64 seconds. Above all, the torque splitter, with its fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle, contributed to the record time – Vorsprung durch Technik.

“I’m proud of the whole team. Everyone worked hard for this day,” said Audi RS 3 Technical Project Leader Marvin Schwätter when the record time appeared on the board.

“When we started development, we didn’t know just how quickly our compact sportscar would really be on the Nordschleife,” he explained. “But over the course of endurance testing, we determined that we could reach very good times and set a new record.”

Before the record-setting lap, driver Frank Stippler's team only adjusted the tire pressure in the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks to the track conditions.

“We don’t have unlimited opportunities to try for a record like this,” said Stippler. “That’s why a little is always necessary on the day when it matters – particularly with respect to tire pressure, because that also affects how the torque splitter functions. We succeeded. It was a triumphant day all around.”

