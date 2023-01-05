Labour's Parliamentary group has unanimously agreed to nominate the late Silvio Parnis for posthumous recognition for services to the Republic.

The proposal was made by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

A former MP and mayor, Parnis died on Tuesday, aged 57, after a fight with cancer.

He quit politics last year after opting not to contest the 2022 general election, having sat on Labour’s parliamentary benches for 24 years.

In a statement, the group said Parnis had given a major contribution in all sectors he worked in and his sole interest had always been to help the people.

He always followed the principles of social justice, helped all who sought his assistance irrespective of their political colour, was always close to the weak and worked a lot with the elderly.