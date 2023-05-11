Another edition of the Lejl Imkebbes festival will be held in the citadel in Gozo on May 20, with up to 30,000 candles lighting the narrow roads behind the bastions, the Gozo Ministry has announced.

The festival will feature displays of wax works, historic re-enactments, live entertainment and food stalls. Entrance to museums will be free of charge. Popular singer Aidan will lead a two-hour concert in Victoria ditch.

The festival is organised by the culture directorate within the Ministry of Gozo.

Events start at 7pm. Entrance is free.