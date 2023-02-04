May MPs reject abortion bill

In a campaign I ran just over a year ago, I called upon one and all to repel abortion in our country and pray that members of parliament reject its decriminalisation.

Many a priest reacted very favourably and was actively supportive and posted my flyers on notice boards.

(Do not do nothing. Repel Abortion, often presented as a ‘reproductive right’! Pray that by God’s grace parliamentarians will not legalise abortion.)

I reiterate my gratitude and admiration in respect of these priests.

I now make a fresh appeal for earnest prayer and fasting to call on God’s grace to ignite the conscience of each MP as they debate and vote upon the abortion bill before parliament and to move them to vote against, not just abstain. I call on the bishops to lead the nation in prayer and preaching directed to the care and moral direction of these souls.

Be in no doubt, this Bill will decriminalise abortion, which is why the government insists on the key word ‘health’ (a Trojan horse). No tweaks or ‘straw men’ will keep the present ban on abortion secure. The proposal of multiple doctors is a case in point. All must be done to prevent Malta being thrown into the abortion abyss.

MPs have been warned that not voting against the Bill will make them complicit in the evil it brings (genocide of inferior-rated human beings: die Untermenschen). The president would also be complicit should he sign the Bill into law.

Reject the false prophets and their purveying of relativism through proportional and situational ethics.

What doth it profit you... the loss of your soul.

Peter Micallef Eynaud – St Julian’s

PL’s ‘manipulated’

Labour Party supporters

In his full-page article ‘Dearth of Labour intellectuals’ (January 24), Desmond Zammit Marmarà reiterated his conviction that most Labourites are, unfortunately, ‘brainless sheep’ and, therefore, easily manipulated.

One hopes that there will arise more intellectuals to help the party back to its original ideals.

At the moment it is barely recognisable.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Mind your own business

I don’t really see why Austin Sammut (January 25) seems so shocked with my previous statement of facts – that most states, including ours, will only accept that you are a person when you are born alive, and that, under certain circumstances, abortion is legal in a number of democracies.

Another fact is that Maltese women can have abortions with tablets sent through the post or travel overseas where tests and procedures are legally regarded as medical services and not infanticide or eugenics. It would be hypocritical for me (and Sammut) to deny these facts.

I belong to no political or abortion movement and it is no business of Sammut to pigeonhole me in any such category.

For those who swear by biblical advice, “let God judge others” is only one of several exhortations to mind our own business rather than our neighbour’s.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard