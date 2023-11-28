On Marxism

I was smugly pleased when I read the letter by Amabile Galea (November 18) in which he extols some of the truths in Marxist thinking.

When still a youth, I was often derided for arguing that big tracts of Marxism are not a religion but a thinking methodology and not inconsistent with many religious principles.

That Aldo Moro pursued his paralelli convergenti (socialism/communism) ideals brought him the cruel end we all know but that still did not mean he was morally wrong. I hope to have more to say about such issues in a forthcoming book on “Unemployment and the Third Capitalism”, which I am in the process of completing.

Marxist and Socialistic thinking do not deride Aruppe, Berlinger, Bertinotti, Eurocomunismo or La Questione Morale. It is only with the abuses of governismo and unfettered capitalism that they need to be seen as in open confrontation with.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Building obsession

I am an expat who first moved here over 20 years ago but had to leave. I returned in 2017, before Brexit and I got all my paperwork completed.

I love Malta but I don’t understand why there’s this obsession with building hotels and apartments. There seems to be no concern for the heritage of this island.

Influential bodies seem to do what they like. When they like.

Will this state of affairs ever end?

Derek Pretty – Mellieħa

Speranza chapel needs urgent attention

Speranza chapel, in Mosta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A friend who has been living in Mosta for over 40 years and who has the locality’s heritage at heart was telling me that Speranza chapel is in dire need of repair. The chapel, which is built in a valley and is a miniature of Auberge de Castille (that is, high baroque), has a tradition dating back to the time of Grand Master Manoel Pinto de Fonseca.

My friend was telling me that an entrepreneur who hails from Mosta offered to do the job voluntarily but it seems there is a problem with EU funds.

Can someone enlighten me on the subject and, if possible, see to the problem before further damage is done to this antique chapel?

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta