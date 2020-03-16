Malta begins a new week in the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic which has killed thousands worldwide.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live updates

Applauding our healthcare heroes

8.06am There's talk on social media of getting people to stand in their balconies or porches tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9pm to give a big, nationwide round of applause to Malta's doctors, nurses and paramedics.

"Let's make sure they hear it LOUD and clear as a sign of appreciation and respect for their hard work and courage," the Facebook event encourages people.



"Counting on you all to pass this on; the wider the word spreads, the better".

Check out the Facebook event for more details.

Europe's deadliest day yet

8am Sunday was a terrible day for hundreds of families across Europe, who lost loved ones to the coronavirus. 368 people died in Italy, 97 died in Spain, 29 in France and 14 in the UK. Those are record one-day highs for all four countries.

The head of France's health service has now said that things are "deteriorating very fast".

"The number of cases doubles every three days," said Jerome Salomon.