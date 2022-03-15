Tuesday is day 23 of the general election campaign.

We will be providing live updates of the campaign as they happen throughout the day.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Corrupt practices?

University academic George Vital Zammit observes in a Facebook post that apart from the cheques and tax refunds handed to the electorate on the eve of a general election, thousands of calls are being made by election candidates, asking constituents whether they need something. It is nothing new, he concedes.

But hasn't the time come to consider whether this breaches the General Elections Act? He is right.

The law says that anyone who directly or indirectly gives, lends or agrees to give or lend, offers, promises or promises to procure any money or valuable consideration to any voter in order to induce the voter to vote or refrain from voting shall be deemed guilty of the offence of bribery.

The same applies for any person who, directly or indirectly, by himself or by any other person on his behalf, gives or procures, or agrees to give or procure, or offers, or promises to procure any office, place or employment to any voter.

Gearing up for the last Sunday of the campaign

8.12am The political parties are gearing up for the last Sunday of the electoral campaign.

The PN has announced an afternoon rally at its stronghold, Sliema.

Labour will be meeting at the MFCC in Ta'Qali.

Weather forecast says it is expected to be rainy and windy on Sunday, much like the last.

Some of this morning's events

7.58am There will be a couple of events this morning which have a political bearing. Robert Abela will be meeting the social partners at the MCESD to discuss the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He promised on Monday to keep supporting businesses as the government had done at the height of the pandemic.

A couple of hours later, former PN leader Adrian Delia will testify in the court case he instituted for the annulment of the Vitals/Steward Healthcare hospitals contract.

At noon, Mcast students will host PN leader Bernard Grech for a ‘political dialogue’ event.

Also at noon, education and sports minister Clifton Grima will sign a Memorandum of Understanding by the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF), Sport Malta and the Malta Motorsport Federation for the building of the motorsport track in Hal Far.

After years of inaction and unkept promises, events related to this project are breaking all speed records as the election approaches. Another event was held last week to celebrate the transfer of the last factories from the proposed site.

Early reads

7.52am For those who enjoy early morning political reads, Times of Malta features an opinion piece by Nationalist front-bencher Mario de Marco who picks up on Joe Debono Grech's 'good thief, bad thief' comparison and reflects on what Labour thieves have stolen.

In another opinion piece, minister Owen Bonnici uses Women's Day to focus on what the government has done for women to thrive, and what Labour is proposing.

When one day just isn't enough

7.45am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. And what better way to begin than with news of a two-day party?

One particular sound and lighting company is already making preparations for two days of post-election celebrations, advertising tickets for its celebration trailer.

Expect it to be a loud one: the company boasts that it is "powered by over 120KW (RMS) Professional Sound."