Thursday is day 32 of the general election campaign. We will bring you the day's key campaign trail developments as they happen.

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19 | day 22 | day 23 | day 24 | day 25 | day 26 | day 29 | day 30 | day 31

Live blog

The 'final' polls

9am Both Grech and Abela have insisted throughout the campaign that the survey that counts is that of March 26. However, till then we have to rely on polls predicting Saturday's outcome.

And as things stand, it looks like we might be in for a repeat of the 2017 election, when the gap stood at 35,000 votes.

According to statistician and PL pollster Vincent Marmará, Labour is on track to win the election by 39,000 votes despite voter turnout dropping to a record low.

The poll forecasts a 55.9 per cent vote share for Robert Abela’s party, versus 42.8 per cent for the Nationalist Party. His prediction closely mirrors the result forecast by a Times of Malta poll published last week.

MaltaToday is meanwhile predicting that the Labour Party is ahead of the Nationalist Party with almost nine points: by 8pm yesterday, PL had 53.3% of the votes and the PN at 44.7%.

What's on today?

8.45am Independent candidate Arnold Cassola is set to address the media in front of Parliament, in Valletta, at noon.

ADPD will close off its electoral campaign at 3pm in Ġnien Indipendenza, Sliema, near the colourful mural that has been set up in memory of Paulina Dembska.

Both major parties have scheduled a mass rally for later in the evening.

PN's rally will kick at 6pm in St George's Square, Valletta, while PL's will be held at MFCC in Ta' Qali at the same time.

Last day of electoral campaigning

8.30am Good morning and welcome to the last day of electoral campaigning.

Tomorrow is meant to be a day of silence, as voters 'reflect' on the choice they face on Saturday. We're not sure how this is going to work out in a world dominated by social media.

The cessation of electoral activity 24 hours before voting day is not a custom but the law. According to the General Election Act of 1991, anyone convicted of breaching the ban is liable to a maximum fine of €1,164 and up to six months imprisonment.

But until then, they are free to campaign as much as they want.