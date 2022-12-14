Malta has, since March, provided around €1.7 million in emergency assistance to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

Addressing an international conference on the Resilience of the Ukrainian People in Paris, the minister said this included bilateral assistance that primarily focused on medical equipment and medicine.

Borg once again strongly condemned Russia’s “systematic destruction” of Ukraine’s infrastructure and reiterated that such actions are a serious violation of international humanitarian laws.

He added that in spite of its limited resources and its neutrality, Malta responded actively to the threat against Ukraine and supported the work of a voluntary organisation in Ukraine by financing the acquisition of generators, according to the request of the Ukrainian government.

“We will continue to support and contribute to the European effort, and we will continue to coordinate with the European Commission, the humanitarian organisations and the relevant European financial institutions to strengthen our support for Ukraine”, Borg said.

Borg also reiterated “the unceasing support” of the Maltese government for international aid efforts in Ukraine.