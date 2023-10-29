A man was on Sunday granted bail after pleading not guilty to a series of charges ranging from financial crimes to threats.

The man, who is 56, but whose name cannot be published by court order, was in court accompanied by his family.

He was charged with carrying out banking activities without authorisation and with usury.

He was accused of threatening another person whose name also cannot be mentioned by court order. He was also charged with misuse of telecommunication equipment.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Lenox Vella pointed out that the loan was a legitimate transaction through which the accused wanted to help the alleged victim who was in serious financial difficulties.

There were absolutely no threats and as the accused had explained in his statement to the police, he had told the alleged victim that they needed to talk and that he should not get his children with him so as not to involve them in adult issues.

He never intended this as a threat. But the victim interpreted it as such and reported the accused.

Debono said his client also had a fixed job as a watchman and was willing to abide by any bail conditions that would be imposed.

He argued that the alleged victim was also undergoing drug trafficking proceedings so he was not a person who could be easily intimidated.

Inspector Michael Vella objected to bail due to fear of tampering with evidence since the alleged victim still had to testify.

After hearing submissions, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace granted the accused bail against a €1,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €20,000.

She also imposed a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and his family as part of the bail conditions.