A man who tried to run over police officers during a traffic stop was charged in court on Friday.

Lineker David Micallef, 35, from Żebbuġ pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including drug and firearm possession.

A court upheld a request for toxicology tests to be carried out on the accused, due to his suspected consumption of drugs before the incident on March 29.

Micallef was alleged to be found in possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

He was also accused of assaulting police officers and dangerous driving.

Officers in Mdina Road, Attard signalled to the man, who was driving a Ford Transit with an expired licence, to stop but he increased speed in the direction of police and they had to move not to be hit. He escaped from the site.

The police followed him and circled him in Triq Ħ’Attard, Żebbuġ.

At this point, he was seen throwing something out of the vehicle. This turned out to be a loaded firearm.

The police managed to hold and arrest the driver.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco remanded him in custody.