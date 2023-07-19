More than 30,000 people attended the Isle of MTV at the Granaries in Floriana on Tuesday, the government said.

The concert included the participation of international artists including One Republic, Alesso, Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Delta Goodrem. A number of local artists also took part.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo thanked all those involved for this year's edition of the concert to be a success.

Photo: MFT

More cultural and musical attractions would continue to be offered for everyone to benefit from Malta's tourism and to ensure that this remains sustainable.

As Europe’s largest free festival, Isle of MTV Malta is run in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority.

The show gives fans the chance to witness show-stopping performances from some of the world’s biggest stars, with previous performers having included Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

The event will be broadcast on MTV internationally on September 15 in more than 150 countries, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The show also streamed live on Pluto TV in select international markets and will be available on-demand on Paramount+ later this year.

The festival is followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, running until July 23.