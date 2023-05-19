A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.
The police said on Friday the accident happened in Sqaq San Anard at around 4.15pm.
The 25-year-old victim, who lives in St Paul's Bay, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 that was being driven by a 27-year-old man who lives in Marsascala and a Toyota Tercel that was being driven by a 19-year-old man who lives in Żejtun.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
