A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said on Friday the accident happened in Sqaq San Anard at around 4.15pm.

The 25-year-old victim, who lives in St Paul's Bay, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 that was being driven by a 27-year-old man who lives in Marsascala and a Toyota Tercel that was being driven by a 19-year-old man who lives in Żejtun.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.