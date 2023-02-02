The Planning Authority and the European Regional and Development Fund are contributing €200,000 for a cultural centre being built by Attard local council on the site of the former Attard railway station ticketing office.

The former station is now a garden and playground. The new structure is being built to the same proportions and on the same footprint of the former station building. It will include a wrought iron canopy at the front of the building to recall the late nineteenth century station building.

The original building at Attard station.

The new structure will house a library, reading area and public convenience facilities. The building will be finished in fair-faced limestone and white ender, with timber and aluminium glazed apertures.

The Malta Railway operated between 1883 and 1931. The Attard station building was destroyed during the Second World War.

In 2020 the PA contributed over €145,000 to partially fund the restoration and conservation of the Attard embankment which is a survivor of the Malta railway line.