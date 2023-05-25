Clayton Xuereb is to be appointed CEO of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), the Home Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

He previously worked in the Refugees Commission and was responsible for the assessment of asylum applications, the ministry said. He also had a leadership role at the University of Malta.

Times of Malta reported on May 11 that the agency was being run by a former ONE Television employee, Raymond Theuma, who had no known qualifications or experience in migration law or policy. Former CEO Mauro Farrugia was appointed prison welfare commissioner last February. The Home Affairs Ministry had said Theuma was serving as acting CEO until the appointment of a new CEO.

The new CEO holds a master's degree in criminology and is reading for a doctorate.

Home Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Xuereb and thanked Theuma for his service as Acting CEO. He also thanked Mauro Farrugia for his years of service.