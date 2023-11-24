The Police Force remembered its departed members with mass celebrated by Gozo and Maltese Police chaplains Fr John Vella and Fr Raymond Bonnici, OFM Cap respectively at Santa Marija cemetery chapel in Victoria.

Following mass, flowers were placed on the graves by various members of the police and relatives. The celebration ended with the Last Post and a minute’s silence was observed.

Attending the ceremony were Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, Deputy Commissioner Sandro Gatt, Deputy Commissioner agent Kenneth Haber, Senior Inspector Charles Bernard Spiteri, Inspector Keith Xerri and representatives of the Police Officers Union and the Malta Police Union.