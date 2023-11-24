The Police Force remembered its departed members with mass celebrated by Gozo and Maltese Police chaplains Fr John Vella and Fr Raymond Bonnici, OFM Cap respectively at Santa Marija cemetery chapel in Victoria.

Following mass, flowers were placed on the graves by various members of the police and relatives. The celebration ended with the Last Post and a minute’s silence was observed.

Attending the ceremony were Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, Deputy Commissioner Sandro Gatt, Deputy Commissioner agent Kenneth Haber, Senior Inspector Charles Bernard Spiteri, Inspector Keith Xerri and representatives of the Police Officers Union and the Malta Police Union.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.