Updated 9.45am

Blackout misery continued in parts of the country on Friday night, with various towns forced to spend the night without electricity.

Parts of Gudja, Rabat, Mdina, Dingli, Kalkara, Cospicua, Senglea, Vitttoriosa, Swieqi and Sliema all experienced prolonged power cuts, in many cases stretching through the night and into Saturday morning.

There were also reports of power cuts in various towns in Gozo, including Nadur, Marsalforn and Xagħra.

“Trying to sleep with no electricity for a third straight night. This is unbearable,” a Times of Malta reader in Rabat said.

Another reader in Swieqi said they lost power at 11.30pm and had yet to get it back by 9am. It was the second full night without electricity, following a 14-hour power cut between Thursday and Friday.

In Nadur, a reader said they were without both electricity and water, while another reader in Tignè, Sliema said they were trying to cope with a fifth consecutive day of power cuts.

"The power went off last night at about 7pm and still no reprieve 14 hours later. Summer of hell!" they wrote.

An interactive map of power cuts published by Enemalta indicated that as of 9am on Saturday, power was out in Rabat, Dingli, Mdina and Ta' Qali, the entire Cottonera area and a small part of the Ta' Giorni neighbourhood in St Julian's.

According to Enemalta, just one power cut is planned for Saturday - scheduled maintenance in a number of streets between 8am and 5pm.

Saturday marks the sixth consecutive day of repeated power cuts, with Enemalta’s distribution system failing under the strain of high demand and soaring heatwave temperatures.

The repeated and prolonged power cuts have forced businesses to shut or dispose of thousands in defrosted food, and led to people sleeping outside or in their cars with the engine running to cope with the heat.

The financial damage continued on Friday night.

“We had to eat by candlelight,” a diner at a Rabat restaurant told Times of Malta. “Staff were very upset, because within 15 minutes everyone started paying and leaving.”

Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona said on Friday afternoon that the company has identified 42 faults along its network, with engineers working rotating shifts to ensure repairs continue throughout the day and night.

Cardona said that the situation appeared to be “improving”.

The agency has blamed high temperatures for damaging its underground cables, insisting that despite electricity demand hitting national records of over 600 megawatts, the country can tap up to 800 megawatts of energy supply should it need it.

