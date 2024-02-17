President George Vella on Saturday inaugurated an art exhibition entitled ‘Dokra’, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund, which is “inspired by his presidency’s raison d’être”.

The visual art exhibition is being hosted at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta and features a variety of works by 40 artists.

The word ‘Dokra’ is an old Maltese noun which means safeguarding, vigilance and protection and was seen as a fitting theme and tribute by the organising team to the outgoing president.

“Upon receiving the briefing regarding the selected theme, influenced by the presidency’s role as the guardian of Malta’s constitution, I couldn’t help but reflect on how seamlessly this aligns with The Malta Community Chest Fund’s commitment to individuals in need,” said President Vella.

The exhibition “promises not only to be a visual feast of artistic brilliance but also an immersive experience amidst the Palace’s historic setting”, explained Lawrence Pavia, chairperson of art4mccf, the Community Chest Fund committee which promotes Malta's visual arts sector.

Thanking the artists who donated their works of art, John Huber, chairperson of the Board of Administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund, said the MCCF was indebted to them and said their talent, hard work, and creativity was very much appreciated.

He encouraged art enthusiasts to visit the exhibition and possibly buy the artworks on display.

Roderick Camilleri, the curator of the exhibition, said: “The overarching theme is embedded in a vision that promotes conservation. In our contemporary volatile world of incessant uncertainty, this simple notion of ‘Dokra’ speaks volumes.”

The exhibition, which is free of charge, is open to the public from Saturday 17th February to Sunday 3rd March 2024 between 5pm and 7pm.

Entrance is from the side façade in Old Theatre Street, Valletta.

The exhibition is supported by APS Bank, The Point, Heritage Malta, and M. Demajo Group.