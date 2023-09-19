Sicilia Outlet Village has announced a host of seasonal promotions and special events for the upcoming autumn and winter months.

With newly stocked collections, exclusive discounts, and festive events, Sicilia Outlet Village continues to be a vanguard of retail excellence in Sicily and is committed to enhancing one’s shopping experience.

In addition to discounts on new autumn and winter collections, Sicilia Outlet Village ensures a well-rounded visit for shoppers. The facility features 10 diverse food points, a multi-lingual staff for personalized service, and specialised play areas for children. To make the shopping experience an even more streamlined one, all visitors can enjoy free Wi-Fi and exclusive discounts at the village as well as with other partners in Sicily and in Malta throughout the VIP Club app.

From September 21-24, Sicilia Outlet Village is organising an exclusive Maltese promotion. This coincides with Malta’s Independence Day celebrations, and residents showing their Maltese ID at participating stores can avail from up to 30 per cent off on outlet prices. Moreover, auto enthusiasts can look forward to a special presentation by the Porsche Club from Malta, showcasing over 15 collection cars during the same weekend.

October 14-16 is Denim & Fashion Weekend, a fashion-forward event that showcases the latest trends in denim and other wardrobe staples. After the excitement of the Denim & Fashion Weekend, Sicilia Outlet Village will roll out the mid-season sales, happening from October 23-29. During this one-week promotion, shoppers can expect to find exceptional deals, with discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items in a wide range of stores.

November stands out for its exclusivity and high-value promotions. On November 18, VIP Club members will have first access to a private sales event, a pre-Black Week momentum no members would like to miss. This members-only event will feature sneak peeks of what's to come, along with special promotions available only to VIP Club participants.

Following this, the Black Week will run from October 20-27, and promises an extended opportunity to capitalise on pre-holiday shopping. Shoppers can expect up to 50 per cent off on outlet prices in all participating stores, making it an ideal time to purchase gifts or to simply treat oneself to premium merchandise at unbeatable prices.

A comprehensive Christmas gift campaign kicks off in December. This month will feature curated gift guides, exclusive bundles, and even personalised shopping services. Additionally, starting December 16, Sicilia Outlet Village will start the January pre-sales. This event allows savvy shoppers to get a head start on 2024 by taking advantage of exclusive offers before the New Year even begins.

Sicilia Outlet Village is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 9pm and is easily accessible with daily flights from Ryanair, Air Malta, and Alitalia landing in Catania in under 30 minutes. Virtu Ferries also provides daily services.

For further information visit www.siciliaoutletvillage.com, call +39 0935 950040, or download the free Sicilia Outlet Village VIP CLUB App.