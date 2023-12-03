Malta’s economy is ripe with budding entrepreneurs who besides being business-savvy are also artists at their game. While traditional business metrics remain essential for success, entrepreneurship is an art form that requires creativity, perseverance and passion to bring innovation to the forefront. Just as artists challenge the status quo and revolutionise their fields, entrepreneurs must find new and unique ways to create and deliver value to be ahead of the curve.

Entrepreneurship is critical for global economies to thrive, and Maltese entrepreneurs have been making a strong contribution to their industries and to the country.

Winners of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in Malta have included Alfred Pisani of Corinthia Group in 2017, Angelo Xuereb of AX Holdings Ltd in 2018, David Darmanin of Hotjar in 2019, Nazzareno Vassallo of Vassallo Group in 2020, Mark Bajada of Bajada Investments Ltd in 2022, and Louis Farrugia of Farsons group in 2023.

Further inspirations are the ambitious up and coming entrepreneurs who have won the EY Rising Star award like John Winfield of Dr Juice, David Vella of Altaro Software, Shane Hunter of Aqua Biotech Group, Ben Remfrey of Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd, Krystle Penza of Mvintage and Yasmin De Giorgio, CEO of Shireburn Software Ltd & Culture of Life Ltd.

The only award with a truly global dimension

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in Malta is the only award with a truly global dimension, offering the winner the opportunity to compete with over 50 entrepreneurial powerhouses from around the world, vying for the title of the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year. Nominations for this year’s award are open until January 21, and the independent panel of judges consists of key figures from the business community.

By highlighting the stories and successes of Malta’s local change drivers, we hope to inspire younger generations to take on entrepreneurship challenges and someday claim the prestigious title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year. Entrepreneurs who embrace the art of creating can champion sustainability and revolutionise their industries, just like the world’s greatest artists.

Kevin Mallia is EY Malta’s consulting lead partner.

The EY Entrepreneur of the year programme is supported by the The Malta Chamber. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.ey.com/en_mt/ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-malta-2024.