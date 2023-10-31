Samuel Aquilina of St George parish, Victoria, and Marlon Victor Bajada of Kerċem were accepted as seminarians during the solemnity of the dedication of the Gozo cathedral, on October 11.

The rite of admission to candidacy was held during Pontifical Mass presided by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

The rite is an important step for each seminarian on his journey to the priesthood. It is an opportunity for him to express publicly his intention to receive the Sacrament of Holy Orders, first as a deacon and later as a priest.

The rite consists of three elements: the call to candidacy, the candidate’s scrutiny and the candidate’s blessing.

Meanwhile, the seminary will host the Ikla ta’ San Martin, an annual fundraiser, on November 11. Tickets from the seminary, tel: 2155 6479.