A 62-year-old man and 68-year-old woman are suffering from grievous injuries after being hit by a car in two separate accidents on Saturday.

The man, a St Paul’s Bay resident, was hit by a Mitsubishi L200 driven by a 33-year-old man at around 8.30am on il-Bardnell Street.

The woman, an Imqabba resident, was hit by a Toyota IQ driven by a 56-year-old man at 10.45am on Ħal Tarxien Street.

Both persons are receiving medical treatment at Mater Dei hospital.

Police investigations on both accidents are ongoing.