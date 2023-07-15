The feast of St George will be celebrated in Victoria tomorrow, Sunday, July 16.

This year marks the 184th anniversary of the first titular statue of the saint, an artistic masterpiece treasured at St George’s basilica.

Tomorrow, Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a pontifical High Mass, assisted by a delegation of the cathedral chapter, the collegiate chapter and clergy of the basilica and members of the secular and religious clergy at 8.30am. Mgr Teuma will also deliver the homily.

Mass in D Princeps Martyrum by Joseph Vella will be performed, with the participation of soprano Miriam Cauchi, tenor Antonino Interisano, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and the Laudate Pueri choir and orchestra. Marches by the St George’s Band of Qormi and Sant’ Elena Band of Birkirkara will be held at 11am.

Pontifical vespers will be led by archpriest Joseph Curmi, with the participation of the Laudate Pueri choir at 6pm. The procession with the statue of St George will leave the basilica, accompanied by La Stella Philharmonic Band, at 7pm.

The Victory Band of Xagħra will play a band march from Republic Street to Independence Square at 8pm. The band, directed by Mro Joseph Galea, will later give a concert in Independence Square. The Mnarja Band of Nadur will perform a band march from St Francis Square to St George’s Square at 8.15pm. The band, directed by Mro Joseph Grech, will later perform in St George’s Square.

Today, eve of the feast, a pontifical concelebrated Mass, led by the Apostolic Nuncio in Korea and Mongolia, Mgr Alfred Xuereb, will be held at 9am.

The translation of the relic of St George, with the participation of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of St George, will be held at 6.15pm.

The King’s Own Band of Valletta will give a musical concert in St George’s Square at 8pm. The La Stella Band will play the hymn A San Giorgio Martire (1931) at 9pm. The La Stella choir and the Piccole Stelle choir will take part. The La Stella Band and the King’s Own Band will play popular marches along Republic Street at 9.15pm. A display of ground fireworks, synchronised with music, will take place at Pjazza Savina at midnight.