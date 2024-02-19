THEATRE

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

MADC is producing The Beauty Queen of Leenane by four-time Oscar nominee Martin McDonagh from February 23 to March 3.

Nominated for a Laurence Olivier and Tony Award, the play centres around a plain and lonely woman in her 40s with her first and possibly final chance at love; and her manipulative mother who sets about to derail it.

Directed by Adrian Buckle at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera, The Beauty Queen of Leenane stars Isabel Warrington, Andrea Pace, Nicholas Jackman and Alex Weenink.

The production, suitable for an audience aged over 16, is supported by The Embassy of Ireland in Malta.

Performances are being held from February 23 to 25 and March 1 to 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.madc.com.mt.

Read this Times of Malta preview.

Is-Snin li Tħoss

Following successful runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Soho Theatre in London, the theatrical production Age is a Feeling is being staged in Maltese at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre in Valletta until February 25.

Written by Haley McGee and translated and acted by Clare Azzopardi, Is-Snin li Tħoss tells the story of one person’s life from their 25th birthday onwards.

Inspired by real-life interviews, the play wrestles with the endless chances to change course while we’re alive, and the joys and tragedies of getting older.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Clare Agius in a promotional photo for Is-Snin Li Thoss.

Frank u Jien

The life and work of modern art pioneer Frank Portelli is being celebrated at his old art studio in Attard from February 15 to 25.

Curated by Andrew Borg Wirth and written by Maria Theuma, the interdisciplinary piece showcases Portelli’s work through a series of performances, letting audiences experience fragments of his personal archive.

Frank u Jien is based on the experiences shared by art historian Isabelle Elizabeth Borg, archiving student Natalie Formosa and the collaboration of Portelli’s family.

The performance, directed by Becky Camilleri, stars Michela Farrugia and Monique Dimech Genuis and visuals by Charlie Cauchi.

All performances have been sold out. For more information, read this Times of Malta preview.

Lovesong: L-Għanja tan-Namra

Lino Mintoff and Josette Ciappara

Lovesong, the renowned play by Frantic Assembly, is being staged in Maltese at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab until February 25.

Produced by FM Theatre Productions and performed in Maltese, Lovesong: L-Għanja tan-Namra follows the intimate journey of Billy and Maggie, now in the mature stages of their relationship. Though many years have passed, their past still lingers on in the present.

As the story of the couple unfolds, the play flashes back to the seminal moments experienced early on in their relationship.

The play is written by Abi Morgan, with translation and direction by Simone Spiteri. Veteran actors Josette Ciappara, Marceline Galea, Mark Mifsud and Lino Mintoff play the roles of Billy and Maggie in different stages of the relationship.

The performance on February 25 will have surtitles in English. For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Read more about the play in this Times of Malta preview.

Danusan Ix-Xow il-Kbir 2024

Comic duo Danusan present another edition of their grand comedy sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium in Msida from February 23 to 25 at 8.30pm.

They will interpret some of their most famous characters like Vinny, il-Kaċċatur besides new additions.

For tickets, click here.

Il-Qtates ta’ Max-Xatt

Teatru Malta is once again staging the children’s musical, Il-Qtates ta’ max-xatt, at Esplora’s Planetarium in Kalkara on February 24 and 25.

The puppet show is an adaptation of Clare Azzopardi’s book of the same name. The story is interpreted in the form of an opera and explores the sensitive subject of loss through the eyes of a group of singing stray cats who struggle to come to terms with the ‘disappearance’ of two of the most important people in their life.

Shows will be held at 11.15am and 1pm. Tickets will be available at the reception. Space is limited. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

A set of mechanical puppets by Matthew Pandolfino take centre stage in the opera. Photos: Teatru Malta

Gypsy Jeanine

An illustration to promote the event.

TOI TOI, the Manoel Theatre’s learning programme, is preparing an enchanting journey through time, where Maltese legends leap to life.

Gypsy Jeanine sees intrepid explorers embarking on a whirlwind tour of myths, mysteries and melodies, with the aim to foster a love for cultural exploration and the arts.

Shows will be held on February 24 and 25 at 4 and 5.30pm. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

MUSIC

Vibrant Violin Concert

Macedonian violinist Eva Bogoevska will make her debut in Malta, accompanied by her mother Maria, on the piano at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on February 20 at 12.30pm.

Highlights of the programme include works by Leclair, Gluck, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

The event is organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Reservations at €10 per person either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

Baroque sonatas and fantasies

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is presenting a programme of baroque masterpieces at its oratory in Valletta on February 22 at 7.30pm.

The programme, featuring works by Handel, Rameau and Vivaldi, among others, will be performed by Jacob Portelli on baroque violin and Joanne Camilleri on harpsichord.

Entrance is by free donation.

Chamber Recitals

Baritone Joseph Lia will deliver a vocal recital at the Manoel Theatre’s Sala Isouard on February 23 as part of the national theatre and the MCC’s series of chamber recitals.

The programme includes works by Verdi, Donizetti, Tchaikovsky, Schumann and Handel, among others. Lia will be accompanied by pianist Natalia Rakhmatulina.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Tribute to the Roots

Saxophonist Carlo Muscat and his band will be performing at 97 Notes (formerly known as The Silver Horse) in Strait Street, Valletta, on February 24 at 8pm.

The jazz extravaganza will see the Carlo Muscat Paris Quartet perform music of heavy hitters like Joe Henderson, Oliver Nelson, John Coltrane, Horace Silver, and Wayne Shorter, among others.

This event forms part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Strada Stretta programme. Entrance is free.

The Show Must Go On

LA Voix Studios are organising a tribute event to the rock band Queen at Sir Temi Zammit Hall on February 24 at 7.30pm.

The school’s students will perform some of the band’s most popular hits. Also performing are Gaia Cauchi and Maxine Pace.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Romantic Classics II

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Anu Tali, will perform Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto 2 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on February 24 at 8pm.

Bernice Sammut Attard, a young pianist who won the Malta Eurovision Young Muscians, will accompany the orchestra.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

DANCE

ŻfinDays 2024

ŻfinMalta is celebrating contemporary dance with a double bill at the Valletta Campus Theatre until February 25.

These include Cantata, choreographed by Mauro Bigonzetti, and Aringa Rossa .10 by Ambra Senatore.

Cantata is Bigonzetti’s personal quest to read and recover the traditional musical heritage of Southern Italy, while Aringa Rossa .10, first staged in 2014, takes Senatore’s compositional style to the extreme, constantly shifting the pieces of an ever more astonishing puzzle.

ŻfinDays is supported by Istituto Italiano di Cultura di La Valletta, Embassy of Portugal in Malta, Camões, I.P. and Ambassade de France à Malte.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

ŻfinMalta dancers performing during the show. Photo: Camille Fenech Art & Photography

FILM

Lux Audience Film Screenings 2024

The film screenings of the LUX Audience Award, organised by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, are being shown at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March. The award promotes cultural diversity and provides tangible support to European cinema and the arts.

The five finalist films are subtitled in the 24 official EU languages, and free screenings are organised by the European Parliament in all 27 EU countries. In Malta, they are being screened in collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Malta.

One can vote for their favourite film by April 14 and be in the chance to win a range of prizes, including a trip to the European Parliament in Brussels to attend the LUX Audience Award ceremony on April 16. All the screenings are open to the public and are free of charge.

For bookings, visit kreattivita.org. One can rate the films at https://rating.luxaward.eu/en/.

Where Are You Adam?

The Malta/Romanian Orthodox Church is organising a screening of the film Adam, Where Are You? at the Romanian church in St Ursula Street, Valletta, on February 20. The film has already toured Romania, Bulgaria, Germany and Italy.

The documentary, produced by protodeacon Oleksandr Plyska and filmed at the Dohiariu Monastery on Mount Athos, reveals the monastic life and everyday saints of a 21st-century monastic community.

Admission is free, with an option to support the production through donations.

The film will be shown with English subtitles, but Romanian subtitles can be provided on request. One can register for the screening here.

Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening the Vietnamese film Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass on February 21 at 7.30pm.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Nguyen Nhat Anh, the film narrates the story of two young brothers in rural Central Vietnam in the 1980s.

The touching portrayal of brotherly love, childhood struggles, and relationships was selected as the Vietnamese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017.

The film, certified 12A, will be shown in Vietnamese with English subtitles. Entry is free but booking is required via kreattivita.org.

NY Live: Vanya

Spazju Kreattiv is screening for the first time Simon Stephens’s (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) radical new version of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

Hopes, dreams and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions.

Filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End, Vanya stars Andrew Scott (Fleabag) who brings multiple characters to life.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Eden Stand-Up Comedy Night

The Eden Comedy Club is holding the 23rd edition of its show at Cinema 1 on February 23 at 8.30pm.

The event will feature stand-up comedians Tim Clark, Adam Vincent and Geoff Whiting.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets from here.

VISUAL ARTS

Glasshouse

In the third phase of The Glasshouse Project, Gilbert Calleja, Jesmond Vassallo and Robert Zahra delve into the mechanics of creative production to come up with an exhibition of 2D and 3D works at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Drawing metaphorical parallels between artists’ studios and the lab-like conditions of glasshouses, the project explores creation as an ongoing organic process − germination, growth, reproduction and decay.

Through diverse media, image-making techniques and innovative forms of presentation, the exhibition reflects on the consumption and evolution of artworks from conception to ciculation or return to the artist’s studio.

The chosen subject matter includes interior spaces, the human figure and the relationships between architecture, objects and natural elements. This exploration aligns with the concept of art as a transformative process within a space – a site, a laboratory, a glasshouse – where the individual undergoes a reciprocal transformation.

Glasshouse is on until February 25. Entrance is free.

An untitled work by Robert Zahra

Through the Eye of a Needle

An exhibition of large-scale textile works by Stefan Spiteri is on display at the Malta Society of Arts on February 8.

Through the Eye of the Needle, the culmination of a two-year project, draws on ideas ranging from nature to the state of society, Maltese traditions and the artist's hope for the future.

The exhibition, curated by Andrew Borg Wirth and designed by Lyanne Mifsud, also features an installation of works by the artist’s mother, Speranza Spiteri.

There will be an artists' tour on February 24 and a closing performance by Claire Tonna and Tom Armitage on February 28 at 7pm. The exhibition runs until February 29. For more information, click here.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

The Solar Breath by Stefan Spiteri

Africa: Land of Icons

A solo exhibition by award-winning wildlife photographer Johan Siggesson is open at Christine X Gallery in Sliema until February 29.

Titled Africa: Land of Icons, this immersive exhibition showcases Siggesson’s photographs that not only captivate but also inspire a profound appreciation for the beauty and significance of African animal wildlife.

Accompanying the visuals are informative displays, shedding light on the conservation efforts, ecological significance and cultural importance of the showcased species.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Craig II by Johan Siggesson

SOLUS

Waiting for Papa by Ann Jenkins

Artist Ann Jenkins embarks on an emotive journey into the world of solitude with her latest solo exhibition, SOLUS, hosted at Gemelli Art Studio in Ta’ Qali.

The collection of oil paintings explores the profound sentiment of solace, capturing the essence of sanctuary either in complete isolation or within evocative environments.

Jenkins’s diverse portfolio includes figurative works, seascapes, and landscapes and SOLUS showcases her mastery of various techniques.

The exhibition is open to the public Monday to Friday (9am to 2pm) and Saturdays (9am to noon) until the end of February at Gemelli Art Studio.

Beyond Flawless: Embracing the Imperfect Beauty of Humanity

A German artist and model who has made Malta her home is showcasing paintings in her debut solo exhibition that is a commentary about flawlessness in general and the female form in particular.

In Beyond Flawless, Lena Maria Ludes presents a series of paintings of women, or so they seem at first glance. On closer inspection, one realises that these women are largely artificial, with chrome faces and bodies, taking on the semblance of robots.

The artist aims to promte the fact that humans are inherently imperfect and the exhibition aims to serve as a call for a more compassionate, understanding and empathetic world that recognises the beauty of imperfection and appreciates humanity.

Beyond Flawless, curated by Charlene Vella, runs at the Phoenicia Malta’s Palm Court Lounge until the end of February.

An artwork by Lena Maria Ludes

Room For Speculation

Peter Seychell’s latest collection of works is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba.

In Room for Speculation, Seychell incorporates the exhibition venue as an integral part of his conceptual framework to present a collection of works centred around nature − an untouched, pristine nature, far removed from human influence.

This new body of work serves as a continuation of this theme, inviting viewers to engage in contemplation and speculation regarding how and why humans are exploiting and destroying their natural habitat, and consequently, themselves.

Peter will be again collaborating with Ecovis to raise funds during this exhibition. The artist will be donating 10 per cent of sales to Shawn Mifsud who is trying to raise enough funds to get bionic prosthesis after having lost both arms and both legs. Ecovis will be donating the same value raised by the artist.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until March 3.

Tick Tock by Peter Seychell. Photo: Facebook/Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna & Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

A detail of an artwork on display. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Pawlu Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda

Festivals Malta is dedicating this year’s carnival activities to Pawlu Curmi ‘il-Pampalun’, often described as the ‘King of Maltese Carnival’, who died last year at the age of 92.

As part of this tribute, an exhibition titled ‘Pawl Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda’ is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March 3.

Born in Valletta on December 12, 1930, ‘Il-Pampalun’ was the 12th child out of 13, and from a young age, showed a particular interest in carnival. As a young boy, he used to help out his father Giovanni with creating carnival floats and grotesque masks. His career evolved as he began to touch upon elements related to dance, choreography and much more.

Beyond carnival, ‘il-Pampalun’ had various interests and left a colourful legacy behind him.

The exhibition is researched and curated by Mario Coleiro.

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank until March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is on display at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

The exhibition runs until March.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.