October is associated with breast cancer awareness. Each year, the Breast Cancer Care Team at Gozo General Hospital organises an educational seminar and, this year, the team decided to target the public with several interesting topics.

The seminar, titled ‘Holistic well-being – Integrating mind and body’, will be held at Queen Mary, Malta Campus in Victoria,on Saturday from 9am to noon.

Presentations will include ‘Empowering health: A guide to breast self-examination’, ‘Best practices in urology’, ‘Breast cancer and chronic pain’, ‘Knowing ourselves in difficult times’, ‘Preventing cancer and its recurrence’ and ‘Fight with care: Cancer support by La Roche-Posay’. A patient’s own experience will also be shared during the seminar.

The seminar is being sponsored by La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Dermatologique, Metropolis Pharma, MHABBA Collections and Queen Mary University of London.

For booking, call 2344 6712.