The Italian navy’s longest-serving ship is in Malta as part of a Mediterranean tour aimed at promoting Italy’s naval culture and history.

The Amerigo Vespucci was launched in 1931 and continues to sail to this day. It docked at the Valletta Grand Harbour’s Pinto Wharf on Saturday and will remain in Malta until Tuesday.

As a sign of respect for the funeral of the late Pope Francis, the ship’s flag is at half-mast throughout Saturday and its usual welcoming ceremony has been cancelled.

Captain Giuseppe Lai, Commander of the Amerigo Vespucci, will receive Italy’s Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Romano on board, along with civil and military authorities.

Members of the public will be able to board the ship and learn more about it first-hand on Monday, April 28 from 11am to 5pm. Visits are subject to reservation from the tour’s official website.

Valletta is the ship’s ninth stop of 18 along its Mediterranean tour, which will conclude in Genoa on June 10.

The Amerigo Vespucci is the longest-serving unit in service in the Italian Navy, entirely built and fitted out at the Royal Naval Shipyard of Castellamare di Stabia. The hull was laid on May 12, 1930, and it was launched on February 22, 1931.

Delivered to the Royal Navy on May 26 of that year, she entered service as a training ship on the following June 6, joining her twin ship Cristoforo Colombo, which was three years older.

The ship's motto is "Not he who begins but he who perseveres", assigned in 1978.

The ship is docked at Pinto Wharf. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Since its entry into service, the Amerigo Vespucci has carried out training activities every year with six exceptions. It is mainly used for naval training.

The vessel is a sailing ship with an engine but it is also ship-rigged, with three vertical masts equipped with yards and square sails, plus the protruding bowsprit at the bow, in effect a fourth mast.

Its hull has three main decks. At its bow is the figurehead, representing Amerigo Vespucci, made of gilded bronze.

The ship is characterised by bow friezes and the stern arabesque, in wood covered with pure gold leaf.

At the water line, the ship extends 82 metres. At its maximum , it is 101 metres long. The maximum width of the hull is 15.5 meters.

The unit is equipped with 11 boats: two motorboats, two motorboats, two motor launches, four sailing and oar-powered trawlers, used for training the students, and a whaleboat, also oar-powered and sail-powered, traditionally reserved for the commander with a crew of officers.