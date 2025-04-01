Obituary

CURMI. On March 30, VINCE, of Attard, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Gloria née Falzon, his children Annalise and her husband Adrian Zahra, Damien and his wife Nori’, his grandchildren Luca, Matteo and Faith, his sister Carmen and her husband Harold Butcher, his late sister Doris and her husband Salvu Bonello, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, April 4 at 10.30am at the parish church of St Mary, Attard, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of EDWARD (Eddie) on the third anniversary of his passing. A prayer is appreciated. May he rest in eternal peace. His family and friends.

CAMILLERI – PAUL ALEXANDER. In loving memory of a very loving husband, father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his death. His wife Marie Therese and all the family.

CASAPINTA – TONIO. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Tanya, Kurt and Tiziana, Damian and Alexia, grandchildren and all the family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GOLLCHER – The Noble MARY, née Barbaro of St George. Treasured memories of a most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered everyday.

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts you’re always there.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

