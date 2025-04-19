Obituaries

FENECH. On April 13, MARY ROSE, widow of Prof. Frederick F. Fenech, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, her son Thomas and his wife Ann, her beloved grandchildren Thomas and his wife Hanifa, Robert and his wife Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and wife Kelly, and her great-grandchildren, Frederick, Seymour, Isabelle, Olivia and Lawrence, her sister Marguerite Herrera, her sister-in-law Marlene Fenech, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Allen and many dear friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital on Monday, April 21, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On April 14, ĠIĠI of Victoria, Gozo, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his sons Michael and his wife Michèle, Joseph and his wife Elsie, Max and his wife Josette, his grandchildren Alison and her husband William, Giles, Janica and her husband Steve, Emma, Karl, Alannah and Bernard, his great-grandchildren Mia, Lara and Noah, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital on Monday, April 21 at 3.30pm for the Aurora Opera House, Victoria, Gozo, from where the cortège will be accompanied by the Leone Band to the Gozo Cathedral, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by private interment. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation, Għajnsielem, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – Capt. JOSEPH WILLIAM ATTARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 36th anniversary of his death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

BISAZZA. In ever loving memory of EMMA on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Forever remembered by her family.

BONETT. In loving memory of NEVILLE, being the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – AGNES. Fondest memories of my beloved mother on the 40th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son James and grand­children. Please remember her in your prayers.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of LUCIA, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son Paul and his wife Esther, daughters Marlene and Mona, grand­children and great-grand­children. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VELLINA, née Vella. In treasured loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the 55th year since her death. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica.

MILLER (FABRI) – MIRIAM. In loving memory of our dear mother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. You are always in our hearts and so dearly missed. Monique, Karl and their families.

PACE BONELLO – DONALD. It has been seven years since you were taken from us. Not a day goes by without thinking of you. You shall always remain in the hearts of all your family and dear friends.

TAYLOR – ODETTE, née Demajo. Today, her sixth anniversary. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Philip, her children Ruth and Harriet and their respective husbands, Andy and Mirko, her grandsons Elias, Lorenzo and Liam; also, her sister Apollonia, her husband Leonard Ellul Mercer and their daughter Diana. May she rest in peace.

TESTA – HENRY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Lara and George.

In loving memory of NEVILLE BONETT being the 17th anniversary of his demise. Deep in our hearts; Your memory is kept; To love, to cherish; And never forget. Deeply missed by his wife Carmelina, his children Jonathan and wife Joselle, Greta and granddaughter Nikki. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To Thank

Margaret Schembri, Celia and Mark Portelli and Michael and Glorianne Schembri Parnis would like to thank and express their sincere appreciation to all the relatives and friends who attended the funeral service, sent flowers, cards, messages, made offerings and donations or in any other way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of ALEX a much loved husband and father. The family wishes to thank Fr Karl Andrew Schembri and Fr Alfred Sacco for celebrating Mass. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest.

