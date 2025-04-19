Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index continued with its negative trend, retracting by 0.04%, to close at 8,821.678 points. Out of 18 equities, six headed north while another six closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover rose to €0.85m and was generated across 130 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed the week 0.7% higher at 960.340 points. A total of 26 issues were active, as 21 registered gains, while another five closed in the red. The 3% MGS 2040 was the best performer, with a 4.3% change in price, closing at €98. On the other hand, the 4.30% MGS 2038 lost 4.5%, ending the week at €107.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by 0.3%, as it closed the week at 1,177.508 points. Out of 56 active issues, 11 advanced, while another 23 traded lower. The best performance was recorded by the 5.4% Excel Finance plc Secured Bonds 2031 which closed 1.9% higher at €101.85. Conversely, the 4% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured 2027 declined by 2.8%, to €98.

Top market movements

GO plc shares saw an increase of 3.1%, after announcing that the company may finalise a net dividend of €0.08 per share for the year 2024. The share price rose to a weekly high of €2.70 but closed slightly lower at €2.68. A total of 51,472 shares changed hands over 13 deals, for a total turnover of 136,945.

HSBC Bank Malta plc’s share price fell 1.3% to a weekly low of €1.47 – marking its fifth straight week of declines due to investor uncertainty over a potential sale of the bank. Total turnover of €37,898 was generated across nine deals involving 25,736 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc recorded a 2.1% increase in its share price, following the release of its 2024 financial statements, closing the week at €0.745. A total of 19,690 shares changed hands over three deals worth €14,669.

Following last week’s decline, Bank of Valletta plc remained the most liquid equity on the market. The share price remained unchanged, closing the week at €2.08. A total of 236,849 shares were traded across 46 deals, generating a turnover of €490,734.

International Hotel Investments plc dropped 2.3% to €0.42 on Monday and remained unchanged for the rest of the week. A total of 19,106 shares were traded across two transactions, with a turnover of €8,025.

After six weeks of declines, AX Real Estate plc shares rebounded strongly, rising by 12.8%. The equity traded at a weekly low of €0.41 but closed the week at a high of €0.44. A total of 5,400 shares changed ownership spread over three deals, worth €2,214.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc saw its share price decline by 2.4% over the week, closing at €6.10, after touching a weekly high of €6.25. Trading activity included six deals involving 4,343 shares, generating a total weekly turnover of €26,866.

The Convenience Shop Holding plc endured a challenging week, with its share price dropping 13%, to finish at a weekly low of €0.80. A total of 13,500 shares changed hands across two deals.

RS2 plc’s share price retracted by 2.6% to close at a weekly low of €0.38. This was the outcome of two deals of 10,625 shares worth €4,038.

After a period of over two months, Computime Holdings plc recorded a notable increase of 13.6% in price – closing at €0.50. Three transactions totalling 12,100 shares, resulted in a trading turnover of €5,450.

Company announcements

GO plc reported another year of strong financial performance, marked by record consolidated revenue and a major strategic development. For the year ended December 31, the group generated consolidated revenue of €245m, up 3.8% from €236m in 2023. Operating profit held steady at €35m, with the group maintaining its focus on operational efficiency despite inflationary pressures. Consolidated profit for the year amounted to €15.7m, slightly ahead of the previous year’s €15.5m. A key highlight at company level was a significant uplift in profit before tax, which soared to €179m, primarily due to a one-off gain from the disposal of intellectual property assets. Additionally, the board has recommended that shareholders approve a final net dividend payment of €0.08 per share, amounting to a total distribution of €8.1m.

Malta International Airport plc concluded the winter season on a strong note, launching three new routes in March. March saw a total of 725,134 passengers pass through the airport, with the UK maintaining its spot as the second most popular market (18.9%), just behind Italy (19.6%). Poland, Germany and Spain completed the top five markets for the month. Seat capacity rose by 17.2% compared to last year, reaching 851,608 seats, while the seat load factor registered a slight drop of 2.1%.

Lombard Bank Malta plc’s board approved the annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31. These will be presented for shareholder approval at the AGM scheduled for June 25. The group registered a solid performance with profit after tax reaching €12.2m in 2024, a 26.4% increase from €9.6m in 2023. The key drivers of this increase was the higher net interest income and enhanced operational efficiency. Operating income increased by 6% to €74.3m from €70.4m in 2023. The board is recommending, subject to regulatory approval, the payment of a final net dividend of €0.0221 per share, which will be paid on July 10 to shareholders appearing on the bank’s register of shareholders as at May 26.

Grand Harbour Marina plc reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the financial year ended 2024, with total revenue rising to €8.23m, nearly doubling from €4.34m in 2023. The group’s operating profit surged by €2m, reaching €3m, while profit after tax climbed to €3.4m, an increase of €0.5m. During the period, the company declared €1.2m in dividends for the year ended December 31, equivalent to a dividend per share of €0.061.

International Hotel Investments plc’s board of directors will be meeting on April 29 to consider and potentially approve the company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31.

APS Bank plc will hold a market briefing on Thursday, following the announcement of the group’s unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31.

Malita Investments plc’s board announced that it is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 28 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31. It is also expected that the board will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.

Computime Holdings plc’s board is set to meet on Tuesday, April 22, to consider and potentially approve the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, along with a recommendation for a final dividend for the same period.

