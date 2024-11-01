Obituaries

CALLEJA. On October 30, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, aged 86, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Edmea, his daughter Sylvana and her partner Joe, his son Sergio, his grandchildren Timothy and Maria, Thomas and Naomi, Sergio and Anastasia, Piero and Ola, close relatives and numerous friends. Michael has left a void nobody else can fill. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, at 8am, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On October 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, NORMAN, former MUT vice president, of Lija, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his sister Tessie, widow of Charles, his sister Martha and her husband John, his sister Carmen, widow of Michael, his brother John and his wife Lina, his sister Jacqueline and her husband Pierre, his sister Lina and her husband Alfred, living in Australia, in-laws Maryann and her husband Bertu, Gertie and her husband Sonny, Gejtu, widower of Carmen’s sister Katie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, at 8.30am for the Transfiguration of Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA MIZZI – CHARLES. On the ninth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life at the age of 81. You will remain forever in our hearts. Your nieces and nephews and all your families.

ANASTASI. In loving memory of our dear mother, MARIA, née Despott, on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

CORDINA. In loving memory of MAY on the first anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by her children Ralph and his wife Elaine, Eric and his wife Claire, her grandchildren Sean, Karl, Bianca, Alessia, Kane, Kurt and Liam, her sister Eileen, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 62nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Josephine and his grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

SINEL – MOLLY. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Lottie and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STIVALA. In loving memory of PASCAL, today the 29th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

Today, November 1, is the second anniversary of ANNA MARIA SELVAGGI leaving us for heaven. She was fondly loved and remembered by her loving mother, Liliana, her brothers Gianfranco and Ann, Piero and Evelyn, Charles and Annette and all her nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends in the UK, Malta and Italy.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.