Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG DE PIRO. On September 16, four days before his 90th birthday, the most illustrious and noble CAPTAIN JOSEPH BUTTIGIEG DE PIRO, DEI MARCHESI DE PIRO E DEI MARCHESI BUTTIGIEG DE PIRO, passed peacefully away at his home in Sliema. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Corinne née Eminyan, his daughter Victoria-Jane and her husband Roman Krejci and their children Pavel-Jan and Petra-Olga, his son David and his wife Priscilla and their children Isaac, Malcolm and Jack, his brother-in-law Alexander Eminyan and his wife Maud, his carers Bincy and Catherine and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 21 at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza or the Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSÉ, aged 61, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his partner Patricia, his siblings Louis and his wife Victoria, Moira, widow of Richard Zammit Tabona, Walter, Nicholas and his wife Donna, Patrick, Angela, Paul and his wife Paula, Jean and Brigitte, Dominic and his wife Denise, his beloved nephews and nieces, other family members, relatives and numerous friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the staff, doctors, nurses and carers at the Oncology Ward at Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedicated care and full support throughout.

MALLIA. On September 17, ONESIMO, widower of Carmen, of Ibraġ, aged 88, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Catherine and Courage, Eunice, his sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 20, at 8.15am for Our Lady of Immaculate Conception church, Ibraġ, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all staff doctors, nurses and carers of the Day Care Unit. “You’ll never walk alone Onest.”

MIZZI. On September 16, LILIAN, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Sandra and her husband Peter, Susan, Andrew and his wife Dora, Alex and Simone, her grandchildren Daniel, Cikka, Joe, Matthew, Adam, Anthony, Adel and Aaron, their respective wives and partners, her great-grandchildren Nina and Alfie, her brother George and his wife Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, today, Friday, September 20 for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ETHEL, J. On the 19th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

DE GAETANO. In ever loving memory of our beloved MAURICE, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, sons Drs Alistair and Oliver, grandson Mauro Giulio, brother-in-law Godfrey and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

