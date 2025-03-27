No one was injured when a stone balcony collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Zabbar.

The balcony was situated on the roof of a bungalow on Triq id-Dukkar, directly above the front door of the private residence.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta the incident happened at around 2am.

Stone debris crashed onto the pavement below, slightly damaging a car which was parked right outside the house.

This is the third such incident to occur this week. On Wednesday morning the roof of an old house in Mosta collapsed. The house is next door to a construction site and authorities temporarily ordered a halt to works but later revoked the order.

On Monday two balconies collapsed in Qawra, crashing on top of a popular bar which was closed at the time. Construction works on an adjacent apartment block were stopped by the Building and Construction Authority.

The Zabbar residence is not located next to a construction site.