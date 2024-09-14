Karl Gouder was one of the first persons I was introduced to when I decided to enter the political arena.

From our first encounter, Karl encouraged me to use my previous work/life experiences to work once more for the good of our communities. All my apprehensions were reassured by his smile and encouragement.

The following year, I contested for the first time the St Julian’s local council elections, with Karl being elected mayor of the locality. Although St Julian’s is not an easy locality to manage for a number of reasons, as mayor, he always kept his composure and his characteristic smile, even during challenging times. He had a calming effect on us all.

A few years later, Karl was elected once more to parliament. Although he was not involved any more in the running of the council/locality, he kept close contact with our residents, offering his support.

During my tenure as mayor of St Julian’s and subsequently, as MP myself, Karl continued to offer his insights, political experience and advice. He was a point of reference, always there to help, encourage and support with a smile.

Many others share my testimony.

His unexpected demise was and is a shock to many of us who considered him not only a colleague but also a gentleman and a dear friend. It will take time for us all to come to terms with his sudden death.

May this tragic event act as a reminder to us all that tomorrow is never assured. Hence, it will be sage for us to appreciate the people in our lives today. Tomorrow might be too late.

My sincere condolences go to his family, in particular his dear parents. Surely, this is the most difficult time of their lives. May they find consolation knowing that Karl was loved and respected by many, even by those who did not share his political views.

For us all, Karl will always be remembered as our smiling friend and colleague.

May St Julian’s, a locality he was proud of, accompany him in his final journey to Our Father’s house.