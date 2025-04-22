Meat coming from Malta’s slaughterhouse will now be certified as halal, the government said on Tuesday.

The World Islamic Society gave Malta's abattoir an official halal certification for beef, mutton and goat meat, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Halal is Arabic for permissible and adheres to Islamic law becaues it involves slaughtering animals through a cut to the jugular vein, cartoid artery and windpipe.

“The Halal certification provides peace of mind to those of the Muslim faith who purchase local lamb, goat, and beef products, ensuring that the products they are buying are prepared according to Islamic law and are permissible for consumption by Muslims,” a ministry statement said.

For meat to be deemed Halal, animals need to be slaughtered in a specific way “that emphasises the humane treatment of the animal, as well as the cleanliness of the facility,” the statement said.

Agriculture minister Anton Refalo said the certification means that herdsmen can reach new markets in Malta, but also in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

“This certification builds on the government's electoral pledge to continue investing in the abattoir and improve herdsmen’s profitability as a result,” Refalo said.

“This initiative also perfectly aligns with the government’s vision of respecting and embracing diversity,” he said.

Stefan Cachia, director general of the abattoir said the certification is another achievement among many at the Marsa complex.

“This certification builds upon various achievements at the Public Abattoir. Achievements which, among others, saw this facility transform from one that the European Union wanted to shut down into a showcase of quality, a driver of new products, and a plant that is now also gaining certified recognition for its accomplishments,” the abattoir’s director general said.

“We are not only ensuring that the meat coming out of the Abattoir is of the highest quality, but also that it meets the needs of all our clients, regardless of their religious beliefs,” he said.

Refalo was alongside Malta’s deputy Imam Shaban Gwirb when he announced the certification.