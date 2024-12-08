PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said on Sunday he had won his 10-year battle with cancer.

In 2014, he underwent an operation in London to remove a 15cm malignant tumour from his back. Then 45 years old, Fenech Adami had told Times of Malta he had to learn to do everything with his left hand after his right shoulder blade was “literally sawn off” to remove the tumour.

On Sunday morning, the PN spokesperson for foreign affairs said he had just returned from London where he had been given the all-clear.

"After 10 years of therapy, medical interventions, a major operation and 34 trips to a hospital in London, the doctors told me I'm now cured and the cancer has been overcome," he told his followers.

He thanked those who had accompanied him on his journey to recovery: his wife, children, relatives, doctors and friends.

Fenech Adami urged people to take care of each other and celebrate life.