Satellites are used for many reasons. Satellite data can be used to monitor air pollution levels and weather patterns. They can also provide a large-scale view of pollutants and environmental factors like temperature, wind speed and humidity. By combining this data with machine-learning models, scientists can see how these factors influence each other and predict their effects on public health.

A study conducted as part of a research project entitled ‘SATELLITE4HEALTH’ investigated how air quality and weather conditions affect human health. The project was funded by Xjenza Malta’s Space Research Fund between 2021 and 2023, and aimed to explore how advanced technology, like satellite remote sensing and machine learning, can improve our understanding of these impacts.

Air pollution, primarily from human activities such as driving, burning fossil fuels and industrial processes, releases harmful gases and particles into the atmosphere. These pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter (PM), have serious health consequences, particularly in urban areas.

Scientific literature shows that carbon monoxide, a dangerous gas produced principally by vehicles and industrial processes, plays a significant role in hospital admissions. High levels of carbon monoxide are particularly harmful to individuals with respiratory conditions, often leading to breathing difficulties and even heart problems.

Using satellite imagery and machine learning, our study connects environmental data to spikes in emergency room visits

Wind speed can also affect the dispersion of air pollutants. When wind speeds are low, pollutants tend to linger in the air, increasing people’s exposure. On the other hand, strong winds can disperse pollutants over a larger area, reducing their concentration in any one place but potentially affecting more people.

Using satellite imagery and machine learning, our study connects environmental data to spikes in emergency room visits. This allows public health officials to predict when air quality will worsen and take preventive action. Hospitals can also prepare for increased admissions related to respiratory issues, helping them better allocate resources and improve patient care.

One of our recent scientific publications is a systematic review of various methods and models for detecting air pollution and weather parameters through satellite remote sensing. The review evaluates the strengths and limitations of current techniques and discusses future research opportunities both locally and abroad.

Research highlights the importance of using satellite data and advanced technology to better understand and mitigate air pollution’s effects on health. By predicting health risks based on environmental factors, this approach offers a more data-driven solution for managing public health and air quality, ultimately leading to smarter, more effective healthcare and environmental policies.

Charles Galdies is from the Institute of Earth Systems. Lalit Garg is an innovator, academic,IT consultant and researcher.

Sound Bites

• Satellite remote sensing is transforming how we monitor air pollution. By combining data from ground-based sensors and satellite observations, researchers can now detect and track harmful gases like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide over vast regions. This hybrid approach provides a more accurate and comprehensive view of pollution’s impact on the environment and public health.

• Integrating weather parameters like temperature and humidity with air pollution data enhances the accuracy of detection models. By analysing how these meteorological factors influence the spread of pollutants, scientists can improve predictions and devise better strategies for reducing pollution exposure in urban areas, where monitoring stations may be sparse or limited in coverage.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Air pollution monitoring is evolving with advanced Land-Use Regression Models and Geographic information system (GIS) techniques.

• Weather factors like temperature and humidity directly influence air pollutant spread and detection.

• Satellite data combined with ground sensors offer unparalleled insights into global air quality.

